Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $272.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,126.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

