State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 13,300 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Equity Residential worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,328. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.