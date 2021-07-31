Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

