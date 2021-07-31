State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

TJX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $68.81. 3,668,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

