Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Drops By 59.0%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness stock remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

