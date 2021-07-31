Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.3 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.76. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $158.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.87.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

