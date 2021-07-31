Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,574.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Clariant stock remained flat at $$21.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

