Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 384,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,135. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

