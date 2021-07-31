Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. 16,173,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,612,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

