Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.04. 2,156,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,956. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $129.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

