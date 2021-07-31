Gradient Investments LLC Sells 206 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.61 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.