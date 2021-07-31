CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,560. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

