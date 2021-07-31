StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

