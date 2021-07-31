20 20 Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 10,373,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930,459. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

