Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

LIN stock opened at $307.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $308.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

