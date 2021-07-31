Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.18. 443,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,215. Cintas has a 52 week low of $296.98 and a 52 week high of $396.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

