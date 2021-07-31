CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.94. The stock had a trading volume of 163,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.21. CONMED has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $177,475.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.