Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

