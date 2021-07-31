Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

BNDW opened at $81.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26.

