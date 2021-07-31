Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on September 29th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.08% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

