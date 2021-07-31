Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. 72,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

