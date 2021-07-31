Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $18.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several research firms have commented on XHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 168,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

