Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after purchasing an additional 287,354 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 810,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.