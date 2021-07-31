Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

ETSY stock traded down $15.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.