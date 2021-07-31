Cooper Financial Group Purchases 888 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,767. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.