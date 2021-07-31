Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.130-$0.200 EPS.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

