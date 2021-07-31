Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.130-$0.200 EPS.
Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.02.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
