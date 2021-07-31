Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Travel + Leisure updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. 1,535,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,439. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.97. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

