Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.23.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 2,964,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

