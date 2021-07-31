BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 187,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

