$0.03 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.94. 37,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

