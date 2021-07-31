KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.97 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

