Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.04. 1,255,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

