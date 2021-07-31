Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.02. 139,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,741. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

DCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

