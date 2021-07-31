Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.94 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.850 EPS.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 88,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,007. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $896.24 million, a PE ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

