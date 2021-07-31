Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.43%.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 617,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,223. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.