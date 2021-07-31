Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce $66.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $268.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $270.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $272.46 million, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $275.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 76,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,648. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $803.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.