Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after buying an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

