Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,535,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

BBY opened at $112.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,787 shares of company stock worth $21,669,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

