Cooper Financial Group Acquires 185 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.00. The company has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.