Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

