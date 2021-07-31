Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 62,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 73,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.