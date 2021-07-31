Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

