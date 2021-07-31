Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02), reports.

TSE AAV traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.55.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

