Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 229,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,623. Hempfusion Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

