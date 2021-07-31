CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the June 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 423.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $$64.50 during midday trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.