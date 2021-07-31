CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the June 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 423.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $$64.50 during midday trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

