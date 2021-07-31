1,917 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.20 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

