Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

SCHX stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

