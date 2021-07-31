Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

