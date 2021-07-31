Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

APD opened at $291.03 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.60. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

