Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,425,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,825,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

